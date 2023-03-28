Carl Albert State defeated the Blinn esports team 3-0 in NJCAA Rocket League play Monday. Andrew Askins, Vince Purcell and Braden Nardecchia competed for Blinn, which ends the regular season at 5-2 and has a small chance of making the playoffs.
Blinn ends Rocket League regular season with loss to Carl Albert State
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
BRENHAM — Ryan Scott went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Shane Connell threw a complete game to lead the No. 11 Blinn baseball tea…
LUBBOCK — The third-seeded Blinn women’s basketball team lost to fourth-seeded Southern Idaho 79-64 in the NJCAA Division I tournament quarter…
Blinn lost to Corning Community College 3-2 in Rocket League and lost to St. Clair 3-1 in Call of Duty on Monday. The Buccaneers fell to 4-1 i…
LUBBOCK — The third-seeded Blinn women’s basketball team beat North Dakota State College of Science 80-63 in the second round of the NJCAA Div…
BOSSIER CITY, La. — The Blinn men’s golf team won the 10-team Centenary/Hal Sutton Invitational on Tuesday at Stonebridge Golf Club.