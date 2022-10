BRENHAM — The Blinn Super Smash Bros esports team topped Texas Wesleyan 2-1 on Thursday. Sophomores Brett Fahrenholz and Christian Ekpenike and freshmen Jacob Starr and Dawson Beatty led the Buccaneers to victory.

Blinn will have a Valorant match against the University of Central Florida Rising at 8 p.m. Monday. Blinn’s Super Smash Bros team will resume its season against the University of Guam at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday.