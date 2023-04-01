Blinn’s cheer and dance teams will compete in the National Cheerleaders Association and National Dance Alliance events Thursday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. Blinn’s dance team will compete in two categories: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Pom and NCAA Division III Team Dance. The Buccaneers have won six NCA championships in cheer and eight NDA titles in dance.
Blinn cheer, dance teams to compete at national events
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
