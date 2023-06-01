GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The eighth-ranked Blinn baseball team fell to Weatherford 12-2 in five innings Thursday in the NJCAA Division I World Series semifinals.
Weatherford (53-10) scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and two more in the third for a 6-0 lead. Blinn cut it to 6-2 on Coy DeFury’s two-run single in the fourth, but the Coyotes clinched the game via the run-rule with six more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Ryan Scott had a double and scored a run for the Buccaneers, whose season ends at 46-15.
Weatherford advances to the championship game against either Central Florida or Wabash Valley at 8 p.m. Friday.