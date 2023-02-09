The Blinn baseball team opened the Brazos Valley Tournament with a 10-2 victory in eight innings over Paris on Thursday at Nutrabolt Stadium.
Brandon Bishop and Tanner Reaves each had three hits for Blinn (6-2), while Ian Collier and Ryan Scott each had two hits, including a double and two RBIs. Bryson Dudley earned the win, striking out nine over five innings while allowing one earned run on four hits and one walk.
The Buccaneers will play Odessa at 10 a.m. and Tyler at 4 p.m. Friday in the tournament.