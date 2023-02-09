The Blinn baseball team opened the Brazos Valley Tournament with a 10-2 victory in eight innings over Paris on Thursday at Nutrabolt Stadium.

Brandon Bishop and Tanner Reaves each had three hits for Blinn (6-2), while Ian Collier and Ryan Scott each had two hits, including a double and two RBIs. Bryson Dudley earned the win, striking out nine over five innings while allowing one earned run on four hits and one walk.