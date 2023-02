BRENHAM — Matt Whitting and Kash Durkin each had two hits to help the Blinn baseball team beat Dallas-Eastfield 5-4 on Thursday at Leroy Dreyer Field.

Hunter Bond threw 3 1/3 shutout innings for Blinn, allowing just two hits and one walk with three strikeouts to earn his second save of the season.

The Buccaneers (9-4) will play No. 3 McLennan at 2 p.m. Saturday in Waco.