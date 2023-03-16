The Buccaneers fell behind South Suburban 8-0 but began rallying in the bottom of the second inning with a three-run homer from Christian Dunn and an RBI single from Lipsey. Tate Bethel and Kash Durkin also homered for Blinn, which took a 12-8 lead in the seventh on Matt Whitting’s RBI double. The game originally scheduled for Thursday but moved up a day due to rain in the forecast.