BRENHAM — The Blinn baseball team beat Coastal Bend 13-3 in five innings and South Suburban 13-9 in a doubleheader Wednesday.
Marshall Lipsey had two hits including a grand slam, and Tanner Reaves hit a two-run homer for Blinn (21-7, 9-3) against Coastal Bend.
The Buccaneers fell behind South Suburban 8-0 but began rallying in the bottom of the second inning with a three-run homer from Christian Dunn and an RBI single from Lipsey. Tate Bethel and Kash Durkin also homered for Blinn, which took a 12-8 lead in the seventh on Matt Whitting’s RBI double. The game originally scheduled for Thursday but moved up a day due to rain in the forecast.
Blinn will finish its three-game Region XIV Conference series against Coastal Bend with a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday in Beeville.