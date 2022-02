ALVIN — Blinn’s Jett Garcia hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to give the Buccaneers the lead for good in a 9-8 victory over Alvin on Tuesday in Region XIV Conference play. Gage Boehm threw 1 1/3 innings for his third save of the season. Blinn (4-8, 1-3) will host Alvin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Fireman’s Park in Brenham.