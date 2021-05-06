Blinn baseball team to enter conference tournament as fourth seed

BRENHAM — The Blinn baseball team will be the fourth seed in the Region XIV Conference North tournament set for Friday through Sunday at Irwin Field in Tyler.

Blinn (21-20, 14-16) will open against top-seeded Navarro (25-11, 19-5) at 1 p.m. Friday. Fans can watch a live stream of the tournament at www.tsrnsports.com/region-14-baseball.

The tournament champion will face the winner of the Region XIV South tournament in a conference super regional on May 14-16 in a best-of-3 series. The overall conference winner advances to the NJCAA World Series set for May 29-June 5 in Grand Junction, Colorado.