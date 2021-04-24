Blinn baseball team sweeps doubleheader with Coastal Bend

BRENHAM — The Blinn baseball team swept a doubleheader against Coastal Bend on Saturday, winning 1-0 and 9-1 in Region XIV Conference play at Leroy Dreyer Field.

Blinn’s Trevor Mott earned the win in Game 1, allowing just three hits and striking out 10 in 5 2/3 innings. Jake Olson pitched 1 1/3 shutout innings to earn the save. Blinn’s Jett Garcia had one hit and an RBI, and Tyler Russell had one hit and scored a run.

In Game 2, Blinn’s Ben Hovda drove in two runs and scored two runs, while Caleb Schulz and Garcia each scored two runs. Colten Drake earned the win on the mound, allowing just one run on five hits and striking out nine in seven innings.

The Buccaneers (19-16, 13-13) will play McLennan at 2 p.m. Monday in Waco.