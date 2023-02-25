Blinn (13-5, 3-1) rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the opener and used a three-run sixth to fuel its comeback. Tate Bethel led the Buccaneers with two hits and two RBIs.

In the second game, Bryson Dudley (2-0) in the win, allowing just one run on four hits and one walk with six strikeouts over six innings. Tyler Bogusz threw three no-hit innings to earn his first save. He struck out four and walked one.