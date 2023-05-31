Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Blinn’s Tanner Reaves blasted two home runs and four other Buccaneers had at least two hits as they stormed past Gaston 15-0 in five innings Wednesday in an elimination game at the NJCAA Division I World Series.

Brandon Bishop went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored for eighth-ranked Blinn (46-14), while Ian Collier, Coy DeFury and Ryan Scott each had two hits, including a double.

On the mound, Blinn’s Shane Connell (1-0) allowed three hits and struck out four over five innings.

Blinn fell to third-ranked Wabash Valley 16-6 in six innings Tuesday to fall into the losers’ bracket.

Now 2-1 at the national tournament, Blinn will face a team TBD in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Thursday.