 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blinn baseball team splits two games with Temple

  • 0

TEMPLE — The Blinn baseball team earned a split against Temple College by grabbing a 12-10 in the nightcap Monday. Temple (15-8) won the opener 5-4 with two runs in the ninth inning of the scheduled seven-inning game. Blinn (7-18) had 11 hits in the nightcap, rallying from a 7-1 deficit.

Blinn will play Coastal Bend in a three-game Region XIV Conference series this week with the opener at 2 p.m. Thursday in Beeville. The teams will then play a 2 p.m. Saturday doubleheader at Brenham’s Fireman’s Park.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights: A&M 6, Sam Houston 2

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert