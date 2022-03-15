Blinn baseball team splits two games with Temple

TEMPLE — The Blinn baseball team earned a split against Temple College by grabbing a 12-10 in the nightcap Monday. Temple (15-8) won the opener 5-4 with two runs in the ninth inning of the scheduled seven-inning game. Blinn (7-18) had 11 hits in the nightcap, rallying from a 7-1 deficit.
Blinn will play Coastal Bend in a three-game Region XIV Conference series this week with the opener at 2 p.m. Thursday in Beeville. The teams will then play a 2 p.m. Saturday doubleheader at Brenham’s Fireman’s Park.