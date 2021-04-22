Blinn baseball team splits doubleheader at Coastal Bend

Blinn’s Dylan Theut struck out 12 while allowing just four hits over six shutout innings to earn the win in Game 1. Garrison Weiss, Jack Schell, and Caleb Schulz each scored two runs for Blinn, while Westley Schields, Tyler Russell, Pretson Hoffart and Schulz each knocked in one run. Nick Wolff had three RBIs for the Buccaneers (17-16, 11-13) in Game 2.