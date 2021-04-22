Blinn baseball team splits doubleheader at Coastal Bend

BEEVILLE — The Blinn baseball team split a doubleheader at Coastal Bend on Thursday, winning 8-0 and losing 7-6 in Region XIV Conference play.
Blinn’s Dylan Theut struck out 12 while allowing just four hits over six shutout innings to earn the win in Game 1. Garrison Weiss, Jack Schell, and Caleb Schulz each scored two runs for Blinn, while Westley Schields, Tyler Russell, Pretson Hoffart and Schulz each knocked in one run. Nick Wolff had three RBIs for the Buccaneers (17-16, 11-13) in Game 2.
Blinn will host Coastal Bend for another doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday at Leroy Dreyer Field in Brenham.
