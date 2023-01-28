BRENHAM — The Blinn baseball team beat Weatherford 12-2 in six innings and lost 4-3 on Saturday at Leroy Dreyer Field. The Buccaneers opened the season Friday with an 8-1 loss to Weatherford.
Blinn baseball team splits doubleheader against Weatherford on Saturday
