BRENHAM — The Blinn baseball team lost to Wharton County 9-3 on Tuesday in Region XIV Conference play at Leroy Dreyer Field.

Jett Garcia went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Blinn (19-18, 13-14), while Garrison Weiss and Jack Schell each drove in a run.

The teams will meet against at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Wharton.