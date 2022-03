BRENHAM — The Blinn baseball team lost to Galveston 17-5 in seven innings Wednesday in Region XIV Conference South play at Fireman’s Park.

Dave Wilson hit a three-run homer for Blinn (9-20, 5-10), while Sean Monsour had three hits, an RBI and a run scored.

The teams will play again at 6 p.m. Friday at Galveston (8-21, 4-11) then will play a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday in Brenham.