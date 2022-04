BRENHAM — The Blinn baseball team lost to Coastal Bend 14-4 in five innings Thursday in Region XIV Conference play at Fireman’s Park.

Coastal Bend hit six home runs. Luke Nail hit a three-run double for Blinn (13-31, 9-21) in the third inning.

The Buccaneers and Cougars will play a doubleheader in Beeville at 2 p.m. Saturday.