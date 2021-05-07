Blinn baseball team loses in first round of conference tournament

TYLER — The fourth-seeded Blinn baseball team lost to top-seeded Navarro 4-1 in the first round of the Region XIV Conference North tournament Friday.

Blinn’s Colten Drake struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on three hits. Garrison Weiss, Tyler Russell and Jack Schell each had a hit with Schell driving in the Buccaneers’ run.

Blinn (21-21) will face Bossier Parish or Wharton County at 10 a.m. Saturday in the consolation bracket.