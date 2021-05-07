 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blinn baseball team loses in first round of conference tournament
0 comments

Blinn baseball team loses in first round of conference tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TYLER — The fourth-seeded Blinn baseball team lost to top-seeded Navarro 4-1 in the first round of the Region XIV Conference North tournament Friday.

Blinn’s Colten Drake struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on three hits. Garrison Weiss, Tyler Russell and Jack Schell each had a hit with Schell driving in the Buccaneers’ run.

Blinn (21-21) will face Bossier Parish or Wharton County at 10 a.m. Saturday in the consolation bracket.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert