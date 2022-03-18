BEEVILLE — The Blinn baseball team lost at Coastal Bend 9-5 on Thursday in Region XIV Conference play. Jett Garcia hit a home run and triple, drove in one run and scored twice for the Buccaneers (7-19, 3-9). The teams will play a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday at Fireman’s Park in Brenham.
Blinn baseball team loses at Coastal Bend 9-5
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
