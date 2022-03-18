 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blinn baseball team loses at Coastal Bend 9-5

  • 0

BEEVILLE — The Blinn baseball team lost at Coastal Bend 9-5 on Thursday in Region XIV Conference play. Jett Garcia hit a home run and triple, drove in one run and scored twice for the Buccaneers (7-19, 3-9). The teams will play a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday at Fireman’s Park in Brenham.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert