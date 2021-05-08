Blinn baseball team knocked out of conference tournament by Bossier Parish

TYLER — The Blinn baseball team beat Wharton County 7-0 but fell to Bossier Parish 10-9 in the consolation bracket of the Region XIV Conference North tournament Saturday at Irwin Field.

Blinn’s Evan Aschenbeck threw eight shutout innings to earn the win over Wharton County. He gave up three hits with 10 strikeouts. Westley Schields went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run, while Jett Garcia, Kam Kelton, and Jack Schell each drove in a run for the Buccaneers (22-22).