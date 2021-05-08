 Skip to main content
Blinn baseball team knocked out of conference tournament by Bossier Parish
TYLER — The Blinn baseball team beat Wharton County 7-0 but fell to Bossier Parish 10-9 in the consolation bracket of the Region XIV Conference North tournament Saturday at Irwin Field.

Blinn’s Evan Aschenbeck threw eight shutout innings to earn the win over Wharton County. He gave up three hits with 10 strikeouts. Westley Schields went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run, while Jett Garcia, Kam Kelton, and Jack Schell each drove in a run for the Buccaneers (22-22).

Blinn’s Ben Hovda had three hits, two RBIs and two runs against Bossier Parish.

