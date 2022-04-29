 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn baseball team keeps postseason hopes alive with win over Galveston

BRENHAM — Cole Smajstrla went 3 for 4, and Jaxon Daigre, Trevor Roper, Dave Wilson and Luke Nail had two hits each to help the Blinn baseball team beat Galveston 9-8 on Thursday at Fireman’s Park.

Blinn (15-32, 11-22) lead both Galveston (16-33, 10-23) and Coastal Bend (20-28, 10-23) by one game for the final playoff spot from the Region XIV Conference South Division.

Colson Geisler earned the win in relief, throwing 3 1/3 innings.

Blinn will play a doubleheader at Galveston at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Buccaneers can clinch a spot in the Region XIV tournament with a sweep.

