ALVIN — The Blinn baseball team lost to No. 17 Alvin 6-4 on Thursday in Region XIV Conference play. Evan Aschenbeck started for Blinn (11-22, 7-12) and gave up three runs over 6 2/3 innings, while Luke Nail, Tripp Cromer, and Jett Garcia each drove in runs for the Buccaneers. The teams will play a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday at Fireman’s Park in Brenham.
Blinn baseball team falls at No. 17 Alvin 6-4
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
