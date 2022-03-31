 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn baseball team falls at No. 17 Alvin 6-4

ALVIN — The Blinn baseball team lost to No. 17 Alvin 6-4 on Thursday in Region XIV Conference play. Evan Aschenbeck started for Blinn (11-22, 7-12) and gave up three runs over 6 2/3 innings, while Luke Nail, Tripp Cromer, and Jett Garcia each drove in runs for the Buccaneers. The teams will play a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday at Fireman’s Park in Brenham.

