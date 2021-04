BRENHAM — Garrison Weiss and Tyler Russell hit RBI singles to get Blinn the lead in the sixth, and Tanner Sherrill threw 8 2/3 innings to lead the Blinn baseball team past Spartan Academy 6-5 on Tuesday at Leroy Dreyer Field

Sherrill allowed just one run on five hits with nine strikeouts to earn the win.

Blinn (16-15) will resume Region XIV Conference play at Coastal Bend with a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Thursday in Beeville.