Blinn baseball team edges past No. 3 San Jacinto-North

BRENHAM — The Blinn baseball team rallied for a 4-3 victory over No. 3 San Jacinto-North in 10 innings Thursday at Leroy Dreyer Field.

Westley Schields tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th, and Ben Hovda scored the winning run on an error.

Blinn’s Patrick Hail threw five innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two runs on six hits with six strikeouts.

The teams will play a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday in Houston.