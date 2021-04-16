 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blinn baseball team edges past No. 3 San Jacinto-North
0 comments

Blinn baseball team edges past No. 3 San Jacinto-North

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRENHAM — The Blinn baseball team rallied for a 4-3 victory over No. 3 San Jacinto-North in 10 innings Thursday at Leroy Dreyer Field.

Westley Schields tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th, and Ben Hovda scored the winning run on an error.

Blinn’s Patrick Hail threw five innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two runs on six hits with six strikeouts.

The teams will play a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday in Houston.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert