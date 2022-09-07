Blinn AD, men’s basketball coach Scott Schumacher to be inducted into Kilgore Hall of Fame

BRENHAM — Blinn athletics director and head men’s basketball coach Scott Schumacher is set to be inducted into the Kilgore College Hall of Fame.

Schumacher will be among seven individuals and one team honored during Kilgore’s annual KC Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Devall Student Center Ballroom at Kilgore.

“I really was in shock, but very appreciative and extremely humbled that Kilgore deemed me worthy of this honor,” Schumacher said. “I look back and just remember all of the guys I got to coach and be a part of their lives, all of the assistant coaches, and the people of Kilgore, as well as the friends I was able to make while I was there.”

Schumacher will be inducted as a coach after serving as head men’s basketball coach for 14 seasons between 1995-2008. He amassed a 234-165 record and ranks third all-time in program victories. During his time leading the Rangers, Schumacher’s teams qualified for the region tournament eight times and won a conference championship in 1999. Schumacher also taught kinesiology.