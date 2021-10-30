 Skip to main content
Blinn 65, Rezolution Prep 6
BRENHAM — Blinn quarterback Logan McDougald threw five first-half touchdown passes to four different players as the Buccaneers cruised past Rezolution Prep 65-6 on Saturday at Cub Stadium. Brenham’s Jackson Mueller, Centerville’s Dillon Denman, Keyondrick Douglas, Rockdale’s Anthony Dansby and Canen Adrian caught the scoring passes from McDougald as the Buccaneers improved to 5-3 overall. They will play at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Nov. 6 in Miami, Oklahoma, to wrap up Southwest Junior College Football Conference play.

