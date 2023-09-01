The 12th-ranked Blinn volleyball team defeated Hill College 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-10 and Temple College 25-11, 25-18, 25-19 in the Kruse Kickoff Classic Friday in Brenham’s Kruse Center.
The Bucs (12-1) stretched their winning streak to 11 games. Freshman right-side hitter Kellen Dorotik had 13 kills against Hill. Sophomore outside hitter Jaedyn Newman added 12 kills and sophomore outside hitter Lexi Higgins had 11. Sophomore middle blockers Brooke Pattschull and Taylor Glendening had eight and seven, respectively. Elizabeth Tyner had 31 assists and fellow freshman setter Chloe Howard added 14. Freshman libero Cierra Pesak had 15 digs.
Dorotik added 16 kills against Temple. Tyner had 40 assists. Pesak had 18 digs and Tyner finished added 12.
Blinn will end the tournament on Saturday by playing North Central Texas College at 11 a.m. and Central Wyoming College at 5 p.m.