Blinn infielders Tanner Reaves and Brandon Bishop, outfielder Jake Kolkhorst, designated hitter Ryan Scott, starting pitcher Sam Crain and relievers Cody Pfeffer and Hunter Bond made the first team, while starting pitcher Shane Connell, outfielder Marshall Lipsey and catcher Ian Collier made the second team.

Blinn (39-13) won the South Zone and will host the regional tournament beginning at 2 p.m. Friday with the Buccaneers facing Bossier Parish at Leroy Dreyer Field in Brenham. Day passes are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens (60 and older). College students with student IDs and children under 12 are free.