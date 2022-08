Emeyda Cruz and Haylee McBride each scored two goals to lead the Blinn College women’s soccer team to a season-opening 10-0 victory over over Crush FC at Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field on Saturday. Also scoring goals were Dejah Marsh, Halee Hernandez, Emma Orozco, Bailey Edwards, Brianna Hofdman and Jasmin West. The goalkeeper was Sydney Gibbs.