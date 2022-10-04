Blinn women's soccer team loses to Paris JC

The Paris Junior College women's soccer team defeated Blinn 2-0 in Region XIV play Saturday in Paris.

It was the second straight loss for Blinn (4-5, 3-5), which is sixth in the seven-team conference, while Paris (4-4-1, 3-4-1) is tied with Jacksonville College for fifth.

“Our last couple of matches have been tough due to injuries and the absence of some of our players,” Blinn head coach Alexandria Jackson said. “We hope to gain some of those players back and make a push toward the playoffs.”

Blinn outshot the Dragons 10-4.

Freshman goalkeeper Sydney Gibbs made three saves for the Bucs.

Blinn will play Northeast Texas Community College at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Pleasant.