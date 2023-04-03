The Blinn women’s golf team won the Blinn Spring Invitational on Monday with Emily Madeley leading the way. Blinn shot a 34-over 322 to beat Tyler JC by a shot and St. Thomas by two shots in the five-team event.

Madeley shot 4-over 76 to tie Houston-Victoria’s Mia Lerma and St. Thomas’ Emma Luna for best score, but she finished second to Lerma after a hole playoff. Blinn’s Krista Vasquez shot 78 for fourth and Holly Paterson shot 82 to tie for 10th.

The Blinn men were third at 12-over 588 in the nine-team field. McLennan won at 2-under 574, a shot ahead of Tyler JC. Blinn’s Blue team was fourth at 592. Blinn’s Cameron Hubbard, Van Miller and Cole McClellan all shot 1-over 145 to tie for fifth place. Austin Hassell and Jacob Holloway were a stroke back, tying for 10th.