BRENHAM — The Blinn women’s soccer team will open its season against Crush FC at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Rankin Field in Hohlt Park. The match will be the Buccaneers’ first under new head coach Alexandria Jackson, who welcomes back six returners this season including defenders Jordan Bell, Kara Papadimitrio, Nathalie Hernandez and Taiya Mitchell, forward Dejah Marsh and midfielder Anissa Chairez.