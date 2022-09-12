Blinn women fall to No. 16 Angelina, 1-0

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn's Ella Black (left) had one of the team's shots on goal. 

 PHOTO COURTESY BLINN COLLEGE

The 16th-ranked Angelina College women’s soccer team defeated Blinn 1-0 in Region XIV play at Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in Brenham on Saturday.

Camilia Montero scored in the 82nd minute for Angelina (3-1-1, 2-1). Blinn (3-1, 2-1) was led by freshman goalie Sydney Gibbs who made four saves.

“To hold the 16th-ranked team in the nation to a scoreless tie all the way until the 82nd minute is a great accomplishment for the youngest team in the conference,” Blinn head coach Alexandria Jackson said. “We have to move on from this game as more games are coming quick and fast.”

The Buccaneers will be at Jacksonville College at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

