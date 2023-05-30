Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Eighth-ranked Blinn opened the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I World Series with a 9-3 victory over 10th-ranked Gaston College on Sunday in Grand Junction, Colo.

Blinn (45-13) broke the game open with a six-run third inning highlighted by a three-run double by Ian Collier that made it 6-2. Collier, who had hit a solo home run in the second inning, Chad three of Blinn’s 11 hits, while Coy DeFury added two. DeFury hit a solo homer in the fifth and Collier added a solo shot in the seventh for his second homer of the game.

Blinn’s Sam Crain (7-2) pitched five innings, striking out 10 and walking four. He allowed five hits and two runs. Hunter Bond allowed only two hits in four innings, striking out three and walking one in earning a save.

Gaston College (49-12) had seven hits, three by Wade Kelly that included a homer.

Blinn will play Wabash Valley College at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

— Eagle staff report