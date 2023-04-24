The Bucs (36-13, 23-9) won the opener 6-4 and the nightcap 15-5 via the run-rule to win their first conference title since 2001.

Ian Collier hit a three-run homer in the first game and Ray Scott had a two-run, walk-off homer. Jake Kolkhorst had four hits in the nightcap, two of them doubles and six RBIs. Marshall Lipsey and Tanner Reaves each added three runs.