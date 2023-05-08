Kaden Dydalewicz (6-0) pitched seven solid innings for the victory with 10 strikeouts and two walks. He received home-run support from fellow freshmen Coy DeFury and Tanner Reaves who hit homers. DeFury hit a grand slam to make it 4-0 and a two-run shot by Reaves, the Region XIV player of the year, made it 6-1.