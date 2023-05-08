The 11th-ranked Blinn baseball team defeated Wharton County JC 12-3 to win the Region XIV South Regional championship at Brenham’s Leroy Dreyer Field on Sunday night.
Kaden Dydalewicz (6-0) pitched seven solid innings for the victory with 10 strikeouts and two walks. He received home-run support from fellow freshmen Coy DeFury and Tanner Reaves who hit homers. DeFury hit a grand slam to make it 4-0 and a two-run shot by Reaves, the Region XIV player of the year, made it 6-1.
Blinn (42-13), last won the South Regional in 2014, will host Region XIV North Regional champ Paris JC (38-18) in the Region XIV Super Regional in a best-of-3 series with times to be determined.