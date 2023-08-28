SNYDER – The 11th-ranked Blinn College women’s volleyball team wrapped up the Western Texas tournament Saturday by beating the host 25-19, 25-18, 25-16 and Seminole State 25-9, 25-17, 25-7.

Blinn (8-1) was 4-0 in the tourney, stretching its winning streak to seven.

Kellen Dorotik had 23 kills for the two matches. Brooke Pattschull had 14.

Jaedyn Newman 10 kills against Western Texas. Chloe Howard had 26 assists. Cierra Pesak added 14 digs and Kaylen Kruse had nine.

Blinn opened the tournament Friday by beating Dallas College Mountain View 25-14, 25-13, 25-8 and North Central Texas College 25-15, 25-17, 25-23.

Blinn will begin Region XIV play at Tyler Junior College at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Blinn football opener canceled: Blinn College’s season-opening football game against Louisiana Community Christian on Saturday at Brenham’s Cub Stadium was canceled because the visitors didn’t have enough players.

Blinn will open the season against Gordon Prep at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cub Stadium.