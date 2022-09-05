 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn volleyball splits matches

blinn vball

Taylor Glendening and LaNeah Lara helped pace Blinn.  

 PHOTO COURTESEY BLINN

The Blinn volleyball team split matches at the Kruse Kickoff Classic on Saturday.

Seventh-ranked Odessa College defeated ninth-ranked Blinn 25-19, 25-14, 19-25, 16-25, 17-15. The Bucs (12-2) bounced back to beat Hill in five sets to finish 3-1 in the tourney.

Blinn’s LaNeah Lara had 19 kills in the opener and and Kierslynn Wright added 10. Kelsi Wingo had 35 assists. Emily Hardee had 17 digs. Ellie Turner had 16 digs. In the nightcap, Wright had 18 kills and Lara added 13. Wingo had 27 assist. Hardee had 21 digs, Wright and Madi Gundry added 15.

