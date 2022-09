The 14th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team ended the New Mexico Junior College Classic by beating Hill College 26-24, 25-20, 25-21 and losing to host New Mexico JC 12-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22.

The Buccaneers (16-4) were led by Kierslynn Wright’s 30 kills on the day. LaNeah Lara added 17. Ellie Turner had 40 digs and Darby Nash had 34 assists.

Blinn went 3-1 at the tourney.

Blinn will resumes play when it hosts Region XIV rival Victoria College at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.