 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blinn splits DH
0 Comments

Blinn splits DH

  • 0

Blinn split a doubleheader with 10th-ranked San Jacinto-North on Saturday in Region XIV junior college baseball action at Travis Field.

Blinn (6-12, 3-4) won the nightcap 9-4, scoring eight runs in the last three at-bats to wipe out a 3-1 deficit. Dave Wilson had three singles and four runs batted in for Blinn. San Jac (15-8, 5-2) took the opener 2-1.

Blinn will play Monday at Fireman’s Park, taking on Wharton County at 2 p.m. and then South Suburban College. Blinn originally was scheduled to play Wharton on Tuesday, but opted for a doubleheader with inclement weather possible.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mississippi State Postgame: Buzz Williams

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Texas A&M men tied for 10th
Golf

Texas A&M men tied for 10th

PLACIDA, Fla. – The Texas A&M men’s golf team is tied with South Florida for 10th place after 36 holes of the Coral Creek Club Invitationa…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert