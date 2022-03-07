Blinn splits DH

Blinn split a doubleheader with 10th-ranked San Jacinto-North on Saturday in Region XIV junior college baseball action at Travis Field.

Blinn (6-12, 3-4) won the nightcap 9-4, scoring eight runs in the last three at-bats to wipe out a 3-1 deficit. Dave Wilson had three singles and four runs batted in for Blinn. San Jac (15-8, 5-2) took the opener 2-1.

Blinn will play Monday at Fireman’s Park, taking on Wharton County at 2 p.m. and then South Suburban College. Blinn originally was scheduled to play Wharton on Tuesday, but opted for a doubleheader with inclement weather possible.