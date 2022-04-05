Blinn splits DH with LSU-Eunice

Blinn and LSU-Eunice split a pair of one-run games in a junior college softball doubleheader at LSU-Eunice on Sunday.

LSU-Eunice took the opener 5-4 before Blinn (11-24) scored all its runs in the last three innings of the nightcap for a 4-3 victory.

Blinn’s Chloee Mason pitched a complete game in the opener, allowing five hits. She stuck out four and walked one. Blinn had 10 hits, two each by Keely Castillo, Kayla Wallace, and Acie Prince. Wallace had a two-run home run and Castillo hit a solo shot.

Chloe Bennett (15-4) pitched a complete game for LSU-Eunice (24-13). She has second-most victories in NJCAA Division II.

Wallace’s second homer in the seventh inning of the nightcap broke a 3-3 tie, giving Blinn its first victory over LSU-Eunice in four meetings this season. Kaitlyn Sadler pitched a complete game, allowing six hits and two earned runs.

Blinn will return to Region XIV South play with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday at Coastal Bend College.