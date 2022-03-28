Blinn softball team earns split with Northeast Texas Community College

MOUNT PLEASANT - The Blinn College softball team earned a split with Northeast Texas Community College on Saturday.

Blinn (8-21) dropped the opener 13-2 in five innings, before grabbing an 8-6 victory.

The Buccaneers ended the day with a seventh-inning rally as Keely Castillo belted a two-run homer to break the tie. Chloee Mason tossed a complete game for Blinn, allowing eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Acie Prince, who hit a two-run homer in the first game, hit a three-run homer in the first inning of the nightcap. Kayla Wallace also smacked a three-run homer, driving in Prince and Kenley Strange and making it a 6-2 ballgame in the top of the third.