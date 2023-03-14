The third-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team earned a fifth seed for the 24-team national tournament that starts March 22 in Lubbock.
Blinn (30-3) was the runner-up in the Region XIV tournament, falling to fifth-ranked Trinity Valley Community College 67-65.
Blinn sophomore Tiffany Tullis (14.5 ppg, 12.4 rpg) was the Region XIV player of the year. Sophomore guard Hannah Humphrey (12.2 ppg, 78 3-pointers) was a first-team all-conference selection. Sophomore guards Jakoriah Long and Skylar Barnes earned honorable mention.