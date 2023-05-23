Blinn’s Ty Thomas became the men’s golf program’s first All-American by tying for fifth in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I golf championship.

Thomas finished at 5-under 283 in the four-day event to tie Garden City Community College’s Anthony DeSchutter. Blinn shot 23-over 1,175 to tie McLennan Community College for eighth in the 24-team event held last week at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton, Kan. Indian Hills CC of Iowa won at 25 under, 11 shots ahead of Odessa College with Midland CC third at 10 under. Indian Hills’ Jose Ramirez took medalist honors at 12-under 276, two shots ahead of Odessa College’s Laurenz Kubin.