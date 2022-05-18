 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn’s Smajstrla, Reed share Atkinson Cup

  0

Blinn volleyball player Emily Smajstrla and softball player Natilee Reed were named the winners of the school’s 2022 Dr. James H. Atkinson Cup after compiling the highest cumulative grade point averages in the athletic department.

Both players had perfect 4.0 grade point averages in two years with the Buccaneers. Smajstrla played in 41 matches for the 39-4 squad that was 16-0 in Region XIV play. The Bucs also won the conference tournament and finished eighth in the NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championship.

Third baseman Reed played 20 games, hitting .259 with two doubles and a home run.

— Eagle staff report

