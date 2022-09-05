 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn rolls to 76-0 victory

blinn pik

Jalen Spicer scored a touchdown for Blinn. 

 Robert Cessna

The Blinn football team rolled to a 76-0 nonconference victory over Rezolution Prep Academy on Saturday at Cub Stadium.

The Bucs (2-0) rushed for 334 yards on 28 carries (11.9 avg.) with seven different players scoring touchdowns with JJ Branham (5-66) and Willie Elridge (3-38) each scored twice. Jalen Spicer (5-71), Terrance Keyes (2-45), Ricky Madison (3-36), Roland Harvey (2-28) and Canen Adrian (1-12) each scored TDs.

Blinn passed for 147 yards passing with two touchdowns. Brock Boling was 6 of 7 for 40 yards and Harvey 3 of 4 for 51 yards with each throwing a TD.

Blinn will play Cisco College at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cub Stadium in a conference opener.

Ohio State Postgame: G Guerrieri

