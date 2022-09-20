Blinn men's soccer team splits; Bucs esports team wins

Blinn soccer team beats A&M Cadets: The 18th-ranked Blinn men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham’s Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday.

Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists. Also scoring were Bryson Bolton, Dafe Akpoguma, Jahdell Thomas and Joseph Ray.

Blinn (6-3-1, 2-3 in Region XIV) will return to conference play against Trinity Valley Community College at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at

Eighth-ranked Tyler Junior College defeated Blinn 1-0 in Region XIV play Saturday. Tyler (4-1-1, 4-4-1) scored in the 87th minute off a deflection.

“Today was all about small margins,” Blinn head coach Michael McBride said. “We had a wonderful opportunity to win the game with 10 minutes left, and then conceded on a deflection late in the match. It was a cruel way to lose after doing so much right. The players worked exceptionally hard today, were disciplined, and stuck to the plan we had going into the game.”

Blinn matched Tyler with 10 shots and held a 4-2 edge in corner kicks. The Apaches had six shots on goal to the Bucs’ four.

Blinn sophomore goalkeeper Kevin Pena made five saves.

Esports team grabs victory: The Blinn College esports team opened the season with a 3-0 victory Monday over Nichols College in Rocket League play.

The Buccaneers won the matches 4-0, 2-0 and 6-0 behind Andrew Askins, Jordan Johnson and Cade Mock.

Blinn’s Valorant team lost 2-0 to the University of St. Thomas on Monday.

Competing for the Bucs were freshmen Hayden Whitaker, Shawn Fox, Adam Laamoumi, and Khan Dewey, as well as sophomore Austin Ray.

— Eagle staff reports