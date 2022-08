The Blinn College men’s soccer team defeated Crush FC 3-0 on Saturday at Holht Park’s Rankin Field in Brenham.

Bryson Bolton, Flynn Toon and Toby Lansdowne scored goals for the Buccaneers (2-0). Anderson Micolta had two assists while Lansdowne and Felix Mesquita each had one. Keepers Kevin Pena and Finn Rushton each worked a half.