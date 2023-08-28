LANCASTER –The Blinn College men’s soccer team grabbed a 4-1 victory Saturday over Dallas College Cedar Valley, which was ranked eighth in the latest Division III poll.

Freshman Diego Ramos scored two goals with one each from sophomore Alvaro Heredia-Garcia and freshman Brandon Gasca. Sophomore Toby Lansdowne had two assists, with sophomore Flynn Toon and freshman Mathew Williams Heredia-Garcia each adding one.

Cedar Valley scored its goal in the 75th minute. Blinn freshman goalkeeper Noah LeMaster had five saves.

Blinn has 21 assists to tie it with Casper College for the most assists in NJCAA Division I.

The match had a lengthy delay because of excessive heat.

Blinn (3-1) will play the MLS Next Capital City Soccer Club at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field.